MAFS star ordered to pay ex $20k

Jilted former Married At First Sight bride Tracey Jewel has been ordered to pay her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Kedemos, more than $20,000 after failing to repay a 'business loan' of the same amount back in 2018.

The embattled reality star appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday where she was ordered to pay six per cent interest and legal fees on top of the $20,000.

Patrick Kedemos and Tracey Jewel.

Kedemos, an investment banker, describes the outcome as a "moral victory", after he loaned the mount to Jewel last year when she told him she was broke, Perth Now reports.

Emails reveal Jewel had offered Kedemos a payment plan of $250 a month in March, claiming she was unable to work due to "ongoing mental health problems", and that she was being financially supported by her parents.

"If Patrick won't accept a payment plan then I have no choice but to file bankruptcy," Jewel wrote to Kedemos' lawyer.

"I will start these proceedings on Monday - does Patrick understand if I do that he won't be paid at all."

Jewel claims she had tried to work out a payment plant with Kedemos. Picture: Supplied

Kedemos reportedly rejected the MAFS star's offer back in March, his lawyer responding to Jewel: "My client has asked me to point out that your record of believably make its unlikely that you will deliver on your promise to pay in instalment nor that you will choose to go bankrupt."

"You have unfortunately left my client with no other choice than to proceed with the hearing."

The former reality star told Kedemos’ lawyer that she would have no choice but to file for bankruptcy.

According to Perth Now Jewel had been on holiday in the US with her current boyfriend when Kedemos took the issue to court, meaning Jewel was unable to defend herself.

"If he wanted his money back, he had plenty of opportunities to do so," Jewel exclusively told Daily Mail Australia.

"This is a motive of resentment and bitterness, due to the fact of the timing while I'm away with my current partner Nathan."

Jewel said she would not declare bankruptcy and planned to appeal the judgment.