MAFS star, Sean, finds new love with mystery woman

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

IT SEEMS Married At First Sight's "horseman" Sean Hollands has found love with a "horsewoman".

One week after his on-screen wife Susan Rawlings slammed him for being a completely different person off camera, reports have surfaced the 35-year-old Queenslander has now started dating a mother-of-three named Krystel Owen.

Woman's Day reports Hollands has known Owen, who lives somewhere near Maryborough in regional Queensland, "for about four years".

When contacted by news.com.au, Hollands did not wish to confirm or deny the new romance and said he was waiting for "all this to blow over.

Krystel Owen ... Hollands’ reported new romance.

A source told the publication Owen is "a real country girl and Sean loves that about her. She shares his love of rodeos and horse and they love riding together".

"She was so proud of the way he held himself. Because she knows the truth no matter what anyone says," they added.

It's been an intense week for the shy father, who unexpectedly copped criticism from Rawlings in the lead up to the show's thunderous finale.

While they were painted as the "lovebirds" on the Channel Nine series, Rawlings told news.com.au there was a side to Hollands that wasn't shown to viewers and claimed he stayed in the experiment for money.