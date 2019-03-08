Menu
MAFS contestants Dan and Jessika during a day out on the water in the Gold Coast. Picture: Diimex
TV

MAFS stars’ perfect response to body-shamer

by Rhian Deutrom
8th Mar 2019 1:56 PM

MARRIED At First Sight stars have clapped back at online bullies who made "shameful" remarks their co-star, Jessika Power's bikini body.

The trouble began when photographs showed Jessika and her off-screen boyfriend, Daniel Webb, passionately kissing while at the beach together on the Gold Coast.

While Jessika and Dan are "married" to different people on MAFS, the clandestine couple's "affair" was revealed before it aired through the racy snaps.

 

Dan Webb and Jessika Power were papped on the Gold Coast together, uncovering their affair before it aired on TV. Picture: Diimex
The series of photos, taken last month, show Jessika and Dan walking out to the water in swimsuits, laughing and being openly affectionate with one another.

Despite the happy snaps of the loved-up couple, one nasty troll zeroed in on Jessika's "dimply" backside, labelling it "disgusting".

Peppered with laughing emojis, the unidentified body shamer attacked Jessika's "ass and thighs" in the photos, claiming her cellulite looked "foul" in a post on Instagram.

"I love the photos that show the foul disgusting cellulite on @jessika - power ass and thighs," the bully wrote.

"It is so revolting and dimply. She is so gross."

To ensure their torrent of abuse was read by everyone involved, the person then tagged nine of Jessika's MAFS co-stars, which sparked a furious response.

"That's really uncalled for and very hurtful," Mike Gunner wrote.

 

The troll took to Instagram to slam Jessika's cellulite as
The troll took to Instagram to slam Jessika's cellulite as "disgusting". Picture: Instagram

 

Jules Robinson also weighed in on the abuse, describing the comments as "shamefully wrong".

But the body shamer fought back, claiming the entire MAFS show was a shame before praising Jules.

"I applaud you for being genuinely beautiful inside and out," they declared.

 

Jules Robinson and her co-stars jumped to Jessika's defence. Picture: Instagram
Jessika looks pretty amazing to us. Picture: Instagram
Jessika is yet to respond to the comments, but it seems she's too preoccupied with her new relationship to bother.

Jessika and Dan's romance began when she made a move on Dan at the dinner party on Wednesday night.

Judging from the photos, it seems things are still going well between them.

But cruel online bullies taunted her about this snap, branding her cellulite Picture: Diimex
