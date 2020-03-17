MAFS star’s secret contract bombshell

Another Married At First Sight star has claimed he struck a secret deal with producers during filming.

Jonethen Musulin, who is "married" to Connie Crayden this season, has revealed that producers were "desperate" to keep him on and persuaded him to write "stay" in the latest commitment ceremony - even though he'd made it clear he wanted to exit the experiment.

Connie and Jonethen’s relationship started promisingly but has fallen apart in recent weeks.

In an interview with New Idea, Jonethen explained he'd originally been firm with producers and told them there was "nothing they could do" to make him stay as he wanted to go home and spend time with his father, who'd suffered a stroke.

But it came amid a mass exodus of contestants from the show, which he claims prompted producers to come up with an arrangement to convince him not to quit.

"I got the terms of my contract rewritten halfway through," Jonethen said.

According to the Gold Coast-based projects officer, the deal allowed him to visit his family whenever he wanted - an agreement he claims Connie didn't mind, as it meant they got to continue in the experiment.

Jonethen's revelation follows a similar claim made by David Cannon, who claimed earlier in the season on news.com.au's podcast Not Here To Make Friends that producers had also created a secret contract with him to prevent him leaving his "wife" Hayley Vernon before the next commitment ceremony.

Plenty of viewers had been wondering why he didn't just walk away after his relationship with Hayley turned into a mess of toxic behaviour, including him rubbing her toothbrush in a toilet bowl after finding out she'd drunkenly kissed another contestant, Michael Goonan.

Addressing why he stayed, David explained that "(producers) wouldn't let me go home".

"You can't leave … I'm telling you the honest reality of the nightmare that was in there," he explained.

"I begged to go home, they wouldn't let me. So I made a deal that I would stay, no matter what Hayley wrote (at the commitment ceremony), I would get to go home.

"They fed me lines of, you know, 'This relationship is toxic for me, it's toxic for Hayley, it's toxic for other couples' - the truth was that I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.

"I'd been spoken to and treated like a piece of sh*t for seven weeks, so I made a deal with the executive producer that no matter what (Hayley) wrote, I'd get to go home. And they were the terms I agreed to stay."

Hayley and David were removed from the show as their situation became increasingly toxic.

Before the pair were removed from the show at the next commitment ceremony, Hayley confirmed that a deal had been struck between David and the producers.

"It's a bit controversial what happens," Hayley told Fox FM's Fifi, Fev and Byron ahead of the episode airing. "I write 'stay' (at the commitment ceremony) but for the first time in the show's history they kick us off."

Hayley said they were kicked off because "David has a whinge".

"David made a deal with production that no matter what I wrote that they would let him leave," she said on Fox FM.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9.

