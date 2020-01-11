Waller tips bigger things for Madam Rouge

TRAINER Chris Waller is predicting even bigger things to come for Magic Millions Snippets winner Madam Rouge.

The four-year-old mare battled with Godolphin's Isaurian down the straight but got her rival on the line to win the $1 million race at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

It was also a big win for jockey James McDonald, who missed out on celebrating a victory with Primitivo in the previous race after being overweight.

"The way she is winning races, I don't think she is finished yet," Waller said.

"It's a big week and good to get a horse like her up here. She was well placed and it was a great ride from James.

"He didn't take any risks, he just angled his way out and set sail for home. We needed all the straight but we got there.

"With her last start win and last preparation as well you can see she has the makings of a really good horse. I think she can win a good race."

Jockey Glen Boss has answered an SOS from Sydney trainer John Thompson by riding Primitivo to victory in the $1 million Magic Millions Trophy.

When it was confirmed McDonald was too heavy to ride the 54kg given to the horse, Boss stepped up and didn't miss a beat.

"This horse goes well on the fresh side so that preparation probably suited this horse," Thompson said.

"You have to give credit to (Boss). If you watch that replay it was an 11 out of 10 ride, he is a freak.

"He is a big-race rider. It was a bit disappointing because we lost James this morning and he knew the horse very well but Bossy jumps on board and gives an absolute peach like that.

"There is no better staying rider anywhere than Bossy. He has the form on the board and very much appreciate that."