Magic Milthorpe set to defend Qld crown

VICTORIAN Steve Milthorpe is expected to return to Maryborough Speedway in two weeks to defend his Queensland V8 Dirt Modifieds title.

Milthorpe won the state title at Maryborough in April last year, ahead of David Clarke and Chris Corbett in a race that featured the likes of Australian champion Kevin Britten, Nthen ew South Wales champ Tim Morse and Victorian title-holder Scott Cannon.

He started as a Super Mods driver, and won "about 30 straight races” before he graduated to the more powerful Dirt Modifieds within three years.

He's previously won a Summer Slam series and the Victorian title. While nominations are still open, Milthorpe is expected to defend his crown.

Milthorpe finished on the podium in the second race of Lismore Speedway's Mr Modified Series last week as both Grafton star Jai Stephenson and Andrew Pezzutti dominated at the two-day event.

Stephenson raced to an impressive victory in the time-honoured New South Wales Championship on Australia Day, while Pezutti, the defending champion, cleaned up in the final race of the Mr Modified Series last Saturday.