Qld Touch Junior State Cup - U/18 boys grand final between Redlands and Rockhampton - Redlands win the game.
Sport

MAGIC TOUCH: Junior State Cup comes to thrilling end in Bay

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
14th Jul 2019 4:28 PM
Subscriber only

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The 2019 Queensland Touch Football Junior State Cup came to an exciting end on Saturday with the holding of the semi-finals and finals.

It was the last time the event would be held at the Tavistock Sporting Complex before it moves to its new home at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in Nikenbah.

Queensland Touch CEO Ben Mannion was thrilled that the event was yet again well-received by the players and the wider touch football community.

"It is only my second Junior State Cup, but the feedback that I have received from many people is that it was the best one yet," Mannion said.

Mannion believed the touch family would miss the Tavistock St location but due to the success of the carnival they had no choice but to move.

"We will definitely miss the location but we are looking forward to moving to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct," he said.

The team at Touch Football Queensland will have no time to sit back and reflect on the success of the biggest sporting event on the Fraser Coast calendar.

"We will be back at work next week planning for the 2020 event," Mannion said.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard thanked the community for the outstanding role it played in delivering the event.

"Hats off to the Hervey Bay Touch Football Association and all the other sporting and community groups who worked with them to host the event," he said.

"It showcased the Fraser Coast at its best."

RESULTS

Under 10 Girls Final

Redland Red Vs BMTA Red

Champions: BMTA Red (2-1)

Player of the final: Aria Chadburn

Under 10 Boys Final

Commera Vx BMTA Red

Champions: BMTA Red (4-0)

Player of the final: Isaac Richter

Under 12 Girls Final

Toowoomba White Vx BMTA Red

Champions: BMTA Red (5-0)

Player of the final: Charlie Nikola

Under 12 Boys Final

Coomera Vx Rockhampton Red

Champions: Rockhampton Red (3-2)

Player of the final:Conner Wastell

Under 14 Girls Final

Redlands Vs BMTA

Champions: BMTA (3-1)

Player of the final: Chloe Nikola

Under 14 Boys Final

Toowoomba White Vs Gold Coast

Champions: Gold Coast (7-4)

Player of the final: Kyer Teika

Under 16 Girls Final

BMTA Vs Rockhampton

Champions: Rockhampton (5-4)

Player of the final: Sophie Duff

Under 16 Boys Final

Rockhampton Vs Gold Coast

Champions: (5-3)

Player of the final: Jack Quinn

Under 18 Girls

Palm Beach Vs Gold Coast

Champions: Gold Coast (7-5)

Player of the final: Francesca McDonald

Under 18 Boys

Redlands Vs Rockhampton

Champions: Redlands (4-3)

Player of the final: Drew Price

