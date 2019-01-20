Magical M'boro cafe could be yours for $30,000

A Spoon Full of Sugar Café owner Kerri Oakhill is selling the business in Maryborough.

A Spoon Full of Sugar Café owner Kerri Oakhill is selling the business in Maryborough. Annie Perets

WITH its Mary Poppins decorations and signature umbrella stencilled coffee, A Spoon Full of Sugar Cafe has become an integral part of the Heritage City.

And it could be yours for just $30,000.

Owners Kerri and Dan Oakhill have been forced to put their beloved business on the market due to ill health.

It's a bittersweet ordeal for the pair, for whom the cafe has been a place of many happy memories over the past four years.

The cafe relocated from the original Mary Poppins building to the Wharf St address in 2017.

Mrs Oakhill nostalgically recalls seeing customers take photos with the Mary Poppins umbrella wall on Bazaar St, which is currently not accessible to the public.

But the location change into the former Muddy Waters building was a positive move for the business, where customers could relax with a view of the river.

"This location is just practically perfect in every way,” Mrs Oakhill said.

"There's a beautiful breeze and it's just really relaxing.”

She said tourists visiting from various corners of Australia and the globe made up a large portion of the cafe's customers.

"We will definitely miss it, very much,” Mrs Oakhill said.

"I have really enjoyed the customer service side of the business and getting to meet, and talk to, so many different people.”

Mrs Oakhill hopes that someone is going to come along and simply fall in love with the cafe.

The pair would love for the next owners to take over from March.

With Maryborough hosting a variety of regular events, Mrs Oakhill envisions there will be plenty of opportunity for the business to grow.

"There's the market to stay open for longer and do more hours,” she said.

"The new owners may even get a liquor licence.”

If you would like to enquire about A Spoon Full of Sugar Cafe, call 41222286.