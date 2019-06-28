Magical nanny still practically perfect in every way

PRACTICALLY PERFECT: Proud Marys Joy Newman, Joanne Jones and Dianne Grinter at the Story Bank.

IT HAS been 85 years since the first book about the world's most capable nanny hit the shelves but Mary Poppins has lost none of her magic.

Bowral and Maryborough have waged a long-standing battle over which town has the greatest claim to author PL Travers, while the Heritage City's Mary Poppins Festival continues to grow every year.

This year it's set to be bigger than ever before, with readings by renowned author Jacqueline Harvey, a range of performances, fun-filled workshops, a steampunk event, a chance to fly a kite in the park and the annual grand parade and nanny race.

So what makes Mary so popular all these years later?

Maryborough's Proud Marys Association president Joy Newman thinks the stories are something the whole family can share, being passed down by mothers and fathers and siblings through the years.

"New generations are coming along all the time," she said.

"She's so attractive to little children, they just love Mary Poppins.

"Where there's children there will always be Mary Poppins."

Mrs Newman said there was still a lot new generations could learn from the novels.

"The stories that PL Travers has written, there's quite a lot that adults can identify with," she said.

"You can say it is old fashioned, but there's a moral to every story and they are a good teaching lesson for children.

"Parents who read the stories identify with those morals and pass them on to the next generation."

The main tasks undertaken by the Proud Marys include promoting Mary Poppins and author PL Travers, who was born in Kent St, Maryborough as well as encouraging the creativity and literary skills of children through writing and poetry competitions.

This year the group will host its annual morning tea on July 6.

The event is its major fundraiser for the year.

The annual Mary Poppins Literary and Poetry Writing Competition is run every year by the association with the help of sponsors.