Crime

Magistrate: 'Absolutely foolish' to carry around a knife

Annie Perets
by
29th Jul 2018 6:28 PM
A MAGISTRATE has sent a message to the community that carrying a knife for protection is dangerous.  

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told a 19-year-old man fronting court for possessing a knife in public that he was "absolutely foolish" for having the weapon on him.  

Caleb Len Hackett pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to the charge.   

The court heard that police saw an open folding knife on a seat inside the man's car after they approached his car to speak to him.   

Hackett explained to police he "needed it for protection".   

He was parked in the Stockland Hervey Bay car park at the time.  

Mr Guttridge highlighted that people who carry weapons can end up "in a lot more trouble than if they run away".  

Hackett, who has no criminal history, is from the Brisbane suburb of Daisy Hill.  

He was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.  

Mr Guttridge noted that Hackett was co-operative with police and didn't try to hide the knife.  

