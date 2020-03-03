Magistrate blasts ‘cowardly behaviour’ at Granville Tavern

PEOPLE should be able to have a drink and catch up with friends without risking bumping into drunken fools.

Maryborough Magistrate Terry Duroux did not hold back when punishing a 29-year-old man after a booze-filled night out in Granville.

Jamie Ian Slater pleaded guilty Tuesday to five charges, including assault causing bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and failing to leave a licensed premises, among other things.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Slater had been at the Granville Tavern drinking and gambling when he landed up in an altercation with another patron on December 30.

Snr Const. Selvadurai told the court Slater hit the complainant in the head before tussling with him.

“The victim was also struck in the head from the side and headbutted,” he said.

Slater refused to leave the venue and police were called.

Snr Const. Selvadurai said Slater did not co-operate with officers and they had to physically restrain him.

Once loaded into the paddy wagon, he bit the seats and tore chunks out of the cushioning with his teeth.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough told Mr Duroux the extent of the complainant’s injuries were inknown.

Ms McKeough said Slater had not drunk alcohol since and had enrolled in a drug and alcohol program.

“He accepts the serious nature of the offences and is remorseful,” she added.

Mr Duroux blasted Slater’s behaviour at the tavern.

“You engaged with the victim for several minutes. Violence at licensed venues cannot be tolerate,” Mr Duroux said.

He labelled Slater a coward for striking from the side.

Slater was sentenced to eight months, wholly suspended for the assault charge.

An operational period of two years was imposed.

He was also banned from the Granville Tavern for a year and fined a total of $1,000 for the remaining four charges.

The convictions were recorded.