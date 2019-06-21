Menu
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.
Crime

Magistrate: It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2019 1:35 AM
A MOTHER and daughter who went through Rockhampton Airport with credit card knives have been discharged in court.

The pair were discharged after defence lawyer Samantha Legrady informed Magistrate Jeff Clarke the pair had purchased the knives as part of survival packs and were unaware they were illegal.

She said the pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.

Ms Legrady said the mother had worked in real estate and hospitality and was now cared for by her daughter, who still works in retail.

Mr Clarke ordered the pair, who he described as being "productive members of the community", be discharged.

"It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you," he said.

"Your possession of these things was completely innocent."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

