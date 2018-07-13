Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Magistrate: Missing court for work not good enough

Annie Perets
by
12th Jul 2018 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man who chose to go to work instead of court.   

Magistrate Ross Woodford did not accept Peter James Wood's excuse of not wanting to take time off a new job to attend court, and issued the warrant.   

Mr Wood, 29, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, which the magistrate described as a "very serious" accusation.  

The Torquay man was meant to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    premium_icon Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    Golf Jacob Boyce could have a mental edge as the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro-Am draws to a close today.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    premium_icon OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    Opinion It was a mammoth task for all involved

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our wonders

    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our...

    News The heritage-listed island has been nominated.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Crime He stirred drama inside the courtroom and threatened his lawyer.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners