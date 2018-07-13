Magistrate: Missing court for work not good enough

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man who chose to go to work instead of court.

Magistrate Ross Woodford did not accept Peter James Wood's excuse of not wanting to take time off a new job to attend court, and issued the warrant.

Mr Wood, 29, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, which the magistrate described as a "very serious" accusation.

The Torquay man was meant to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.