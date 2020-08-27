Magistrate smacks down anti-masker woman dubbed ‘Karen’

A magistrate has blasted an anti-masker who claims laws don’t apply to her, saying the virus doesn’t care if she’s a “sovereign citizen” or not.

A Victorian magistrate has lashed an anti-masker 'Karen' who claims laws don't apply to her, saying the deadly coronavirus doesn't care if she's a "sovereign citizen" or not.

Frankston woman Mandy Crerar allegedly coughed and yelled at cafe staff after they refused to serve her for not wearing a mask on August 11.

The 58-year-old is also accused of resisting police officers called to the cafe and has been charged with affray and failing to comply with the chief health officer's directions.

"We're in the grips of a pandemic which is killing people every day. It's real," Frankston magistrate Tim Gattuso told the woman.

"It doesn't distinguish those who are sovereign citizens and those who are not."

But prosecutors were concerned Crerar, who wore a face shield and a blue gown, was only doing so to get bail. During the first part of the hearing, she could be seen taking notes.

Frankston woman Mandy Crerar has been dubbed a ‘Karen’ for her alleged anti-mask outburst. Picture: Supplied

"She has refused to wear a mask up until today," prosecutor Glenn Horman said.

He said she was only wearing her shield to "endeavour" to get out of custody and also told the court the anti-masker refused to undergo a coronavirus test.

The hearing was briefly postponed when the anti-masker interjected to speak with her lawyer Christopher Terry.

"Yes I wish to object," she told the court. It related to her concerns about proposed bail conditions.

During the hearing, the court was told the owner of the cafe offered Crerar a mask but she refused.

The anti-masker started to "scream at the top of her voice that she was a sovereign citizen" and started to cough on the victim who was afraid for her safety, a police summary reads.

But when police arrived, Crerar refused to give them her name and address and when asked why she wasn't wearing a mask started to scream "rape, rape" at the officers.

Police allege she was "hysterical and irrational".

Police lead the woman away.

But her lawyer Christopher Terry said she would comply with directions if released on bail and would be able to secure a surety or a security deposit.

Prison officers told the court she refused to wear a mask, however her lawyer denied this at an earlier hearing.

The court also heard Crerar's physically unwell partner, Andrew Lane, would struggle without her.

Mr Lane became upset when he described how Crerar mowed the lawn, cooked, looked after him and was his "financier" since he was out of work due to a back injury.

"To be honest I am not coping, sorry. It's just very emotional for me," he said earlier this week.

She was released on bail under strict conditions including wearing a mask or shield when leaving her home, sticking to a curfew, paying a $5000 security deposit and undergoing an inpatient assessment.

However she will not be released until early tomorrow.

Originally published as Magistrate smacks down anti-mask 'Karen'