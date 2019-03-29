Menu
Crime

Magistrate warns man he'll go to jail if he offends again

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2019 7:00 PM
A MAN with a "significant criminal history" has been told he will be going to jail if he comes back before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Mark Andrew McLoughlin, 38, appeared before the court on March 26 and pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said McLoughlin had 12 pages of criminal history and a State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt of more than $3500.

The court heard McLoughlin had been jailed in 2008 for drug related activity, but was now undergoing regular testing.

But during a raid at his Maryborough home, police found a set of scales at his home that had previously been used to weigh marijuana.

Mr Duroux said McLoughlin should have thrown away any item used in connection with his prior drug offending.

He said if the defendant came back before the court for any reason, he would be sent to jail.

"No if, buts or maybes," he said.

He fined McLoughlin $650.

"Don't come back Mr McLoughlin," he said.

"If you do you're going in."

