Magnificent seven receive sporting grants

Gemma Clark is one of the recipients of the Local Sporting Champions grants.

GRANTS: Twenty-one Wide Bay sporting greats received grants under the federal Local Sporting Champions program.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced the Wide Bay sports stars would receive grants betwee $550 and $750 to help them participate in state and national competitions.

“Wide Bay has a proud reputation of producing outstanding sportsmen and women, and I congratulate these sports stars on their success in this latest round of the Local Sporting Champions program,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Wide Bay’s sporting champions come from all communities, they participate in a diverse range of sports, and they do a fantastic job representing our region in state, national and international competitions.

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure on local families, and help our young athletes achieve their sporting goals.”

The Federal Government’s Local Sporting Champions program supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18, by providing grants to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation.

The Fraser Coast had seven athletes who received grants including Ryan Wilcox from Maryborough Hockey for the 2019 School Sport Australia U16 Hockey Championship, Jacob Wilson from Maryborough Hockey for the 2019 Hockey Australia U13 National Championships and Trinity Mcphie of Tinana Athletics for the 2019 School Sport Australia Track & Field Championships 10-12 Years.

Gemma Clark, also from Tinana Athletics, received a grany for 2019 QLD School Sport 13-19 Athletics Championships, as did Isabella Walker from Maryborough Athletics for the QLD Schools State Championships along with Mitchell and Matthew Walker from Maryborough for the Athletics State Championship.

“There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated,” Mr O’Brien said.

The Australian Sports Commission is responsible for the management of the program, with grant recipients selected by a local panel. Applications for the grants can be made at any time, through the Australian Sports Commission’s website at ausport.gov.au/champions.