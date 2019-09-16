MAGPIE MAP: Coast's swooping danger zones

Magpie month - Ulladulla visitor Jim Hendrickson on the mobility corridor at Urangan between Dayman and Miller Sts.

IT'S spring and that means the Fraser Coast's swooping birds are now out in force.

Magpies are at the top of the list with bike riders across the region adding zip ties to their helmets.

Magpie swooping hotspots across Maryborough.

MARYBOROUGH-

March Street, Maryborough



Saltwater Creek Road, Maryborough



Neptune St Maryborough



Fort Street, Maryborough



Farrell Street, Maryborough

A WIRES spokesperson said magpie parents protected their babies with passion, and this is the reason why magpies swoop.

"They are protecting their eggs and chicks while they are in the nest - a period that lasts approximately 6-7 weeks," she said.

"Only some birds see people as a threat, and most magpies will not swoop."

Hervey Bay magpie hotspots

HERVEY BAY-

Mant St, Point Vernon

Sittella Close, Eli Waters

Thornbill Drive, Eli Waters

Islander Road, Pialba

Alice Street, Pialba

Long Street, Pialba

Nissen Street, Pialba

Mary Street, Scarness

Torquay Rd, Scarness

Zephyr Street, Scarness

Turrum St, Scarness

Honiton St, Torquay

Tavistock Street, Torquay

Dayman Street & Elizabeth Street, Urangan

Mobility corridor between Dayman St and Miller St

To reduce your chances of being swooped National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that you:

Stay calm, don't panic.

Don't provoke them or throw things at them, this will make them more aggressive.

Walk through the magpie's territory quickly, don't run or take another route during the swooping period.

Wear a hat and glasses or carry an umbrella, eyes on the back of your hat and bicycle helmet.

Watch the magpie. Magpies are less likely to swoop if you look at them.

Make a sign to warn others.

Fit your bicycle with a flag and walk your bike through the bird's territory.

