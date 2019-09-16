MAGPIE MAP: Coast's swooping danger zones
IT'S spring and that means the Fraser Coast's swooping birds are now out in force.
Magpies are at the top of the list with bike riders across the region adding zip ties to their helmets.
MARYBOROUGH-
- March Street, Maryborough
- Saltwater Creek Road, Maryborough
- Neptune St Maryborough
- Fort Street, Maryborough
- Farrell Street, Maryborough
A WIRES spokesperson said magpie parents protected their babies with passion, and this is the reason why magpies swoop.
"They are protecting their eggs and chicks while they are in the nest - a period that lasts approximately 6-7 weeks," she said.
"Only some birds see people as a threat, and most magpies will not swoop."
HERVEY BAY-
- Mant St, Point Vernon
- Sittella Close, Eli Waters
- Thornbill Drive, Eli Waters
- Islander Road, Pialba
- Alice Street, Pialba
- Long Street, Pialba
- Nissen Street, Pialba
- Mary Street, Scarness
- Torquay Rd, Scarness
- Zephyr Street, Scarness
- Turrum St, Scarness
- Honiton St, Torquay
- Tavistock Street, Torquay
- Dayman Street & Elizabeth Street, Urangan
- Mobility corridor between Dayman St and Miller St
To reduce your chances of being swooped National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that you:
Stay calm, don't panic.
Don't provoke them or throw things at them, this will make them more aggressive.
Walk through the magpie's territory quickly, don't run or take another route during the swooping period.
Wear a hat and glasses or carry an umbrella, eyes on the back of your hat and bicycle helmet.
Watch the magpie. Magpies are less likely to swoop if you look at them.
Make a sign to warn others.
Fit your bicycle with a flag and walk your bike through the bird's territory.
We compiled a list of well known danger zones in the region.
