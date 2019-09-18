Magpies in ‘messy standoff’ with star

Brodie Grundy is no closer to a resolution in his contract negotiation with Collingwood. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)

The contract standoff between Collingwood and Brodie Grundy is only getting messier.

Plus Melbourne has been urged to ignore its 2019 trade targets and save up for a big fish in 2020.

HUGE CONTRACT GAP DRIVING GRUNDY IMPASSE

Collingwood's contract standoff with Brodie Grundy isn't getting any closer to a resolution, reports Herald Sun journalist Sam Edmund.

Grundy is contracted until the end of next season but the 25-year-old is keen to gain some long-term security with a seven-year extension.

But with the Magpies only willing to offer three years right now, that deal looks a long way off.

The ongoing impasse comes as Grundy admits there is a strong pull for him to return to Adelaide.

"This could rage on into next year and get quite messy as the standoff is no closer to being resolved," he told SEN Breakfast.

"In fact, so firm are both parties that it is hard to see it getting resolved at the moment. Grundy wants a seven-year deal. Collingwood is only willing to offer three.

"Time is on their side, but those comments from the All-Australian ruckman earlier this week that Adelaide holds real appeal and there's some temptation and family there haven't done anything to bring the two parties together.

"They tried briefly in the wake of those comments and Collingwood said nup, not interested, we're not going anywhere with it.

Grundy told the Herald Sun this week he has plenty of reasons to head back to South Australia.

"For me it's where am I happiest, where do I want to have my kids? Do I want my kids to be around my brothers, who will be getting married and having kids," he said.

"My girlfriend is from Adelaide, I am from Adelaide. My mum obviously would love me home. Lots of different things.

"Right now I am really happy and loving my role in the team, I have a really important role in this team and am really relishing it."

DEMONS URGED TO GO 'ALL IN' ON 2020 FREE AGENT

Melbourne great Garry Lyon has urged his former club to ignore one of its 2019 trade targets and instead go "all in" on a 2020 free agent.

The Demons are expected to land Fremantle's Ed Langdon and GWS' Adam Tomlinson, but Tomlinson's teammate Lachie Whitfield is currently the biggest name of the 2020 free agent class.

That has seen Lyon call for Melbourne to ignore Tomlinson, and instead start making a play for the smooth-moving Whitfield.

"Here's some unsolicited advice to the Demons. Save your money," he said on SEN Breakfast.

"Save your money with Tomlinson and go all in on Whitfield. All in. Get everything out."

Herald Sun journalist Sam Edmund believes Langdon and Tomlinson will both get to the Demons, and end up playing on the wings in 2020.

"We've said all along that Ed Langdon will get to Melbourne. The Langdon camp has now done all of their due diligence, they met all the other interested clubs and there were a few, but he likes the Dees and the feeling is mutual," he said.

"Melbourne plan to play him on the wing and hopefully they play the versatile Adam Tomlinson on the other wing."