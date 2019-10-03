Menu
Collingwood have signed Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward.
Netball

Magpies land another international

by Rebecca Williams
3rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM

Collingwood's netball team has added another international to its list for next season after signing Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward as a replacement for April Brandley.

The 25-year-old arrives at the Magpies after a season with the Severn Stars in the English Superleague.

Ward was a member of Jamaica's bronze-medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was also a part of the nation's World Cup team this year in Liverpool.

 

She joins the Magpies as a replacement for foundation player Brandley, who announced last month she was taking a break from netball to have her first child.

Magpies general manager of women's sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said Ward offered a new dimension to the team's defence.

"Jodi-Ann brings the 'X-factor' to our defensive end," Woodlands-Thompson said.

"In Tilly Garrett we have height while Jodi-Ann brings speed and is known as a hard working ball-getter. We're hoping to see good balance between the pair."

The Magpies will have a new look line-up again next season. Midcourter Kim Ravaillion is also taking a baby break in 2020 to have her first child, while Kelsey Browne is set to miss most of the season after injuring her anterior cruciate ligemant this year.

