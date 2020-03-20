Magpies swoop in Fraser Coast hockey

HOCKEY: Hervey Bay A Grade women's team Magpies swooped on Tinana at McFie Park on Saturday to a dominant 5-1 victory in the opening round of the Fraser Coast League.

Both teams had a slow start to the game but once it progressed, they started to click into gear.

Magpies started off well in the first quarter with a field goal to Shannon Bristow to open the scoring.

Tinana tried to get their first goal of the game but were denied by a cracker of a save by Magpies goalkeeper Cathy Milijasevic.

Magpies coach Phil Taylor said the team wanted to make the most of the home ground advantage early in the season.

"Playing at home early in the competition will be important for us to get points and build on that for the season," Taylor said. "The players were a bit slow to start off with but took off in the second half and finished well."

Last year, Magpies finished last in the FCL competition but Taylor has a goal of a better position for them this year.

"We plan to try to make the finals this year and be a good stepping stone for the team and the players," he said.

In the second game, A Grade Men Brothers (Hervey Bay) played out a 1-all draw with Magpies in the FCL.

Magpies captain Kirk Moore said it was a typical start of the season game.

"It was a little bit scrappy while we tried to find our way around the mid field play," Moore said.

"For the season we plan to work on our communication and the dynamics of winning hockey games."