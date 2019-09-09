Magpies swoop to win under-16 football premiership

CHAMPIONS: Doon Villa players celebrate what proved to be the winning goal of Saturday's grand final.

FOOTBALL: Maryborough's Federation Park hosted the Fraser Coast junior football finals on Saturday.

Four matches were held in the under-12, under-13, under-14 and under-16 age divisions.

The under-16 game was the final match of the junior season with Doon Villa securing the win over Jets Hercules, the solitary goal in the match by Ryan Mcaskill proving the difference.

Mcaskill was the leading goalscorer of the season with 33 goals.

His nearest rival was teammate Brandan Cabarrubias who scored 12 goals.

Doon Villa president Adam Hedberg believes Mcaskill is a special player.

Magpies under-16 coach Dan Rapps said it was the team's hard work and dedication that made for their successful season.

"The boys started training in October doing fitness and ball work to prepare for the season,” he said.

"The result is a credit to the effort they put in.”

This is the first season of coaching in Australia for Rapps who came over from England.

Rapps plans to continue coaching the team in 2020. The nucleus of the team is expected to remain the same.

"Most of the boys are still under 15 and we will only lose four players who will go up to seniors,” he said.

The Sunbury Blues featured in three of the four finals played, winning the under-12 final 5-2 against Bayside Strikers.

In the other finals, Fraser Flames defeated Sunbury 1-0 in under-13.

Tinana won the under-14 final over Sunbury, 3-0.