Maguire’s overseas trips ‘not approved’ by Premier

Disgraced MP Daryl Maguire failed to seek approval from Premier Gladys Berejiklian for his jetsetting trips overseas, breaking ministerial guidelines, documents show.

The revelations have prompted One Nation MP Mark Latham to refer the matter to the ICAC.

A new parliamentary call for government papers relating to Maguire's travel abroad has unearthed the fresh documents. Under the NSW government's Ministerial Office Handbook, the Premier must personally approve all trips.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian with her former lover, disgraced MP Daryl Maguire.

Ministers and parliamentary secretaries are also banned from having costs paid by private organisations and they must also publish ­reports about their travel.

But while internal government paperwork shows ­Maguire sought approval and provided details of his itineraries under previous premier Mike Baird for trips in 2014 and 2016, there are no applications during 2017 and 2018, when he travelled to the South Pacific and Papua New Guinea.

"In questioning Gladys in October, ICAC seemed to be unaware she had responsibilities for approving Maguire's overseas travel - a bad oversight that now needs to be corrected," Mr Latham said.

"I've reported this to ICAC for them to take further investigative steps.

"On both occasions, he travelled purporting to represent the NSW government and also in his role as chair of the Shenzhen Asia Pacific Commercial Development Association.''

One Nation NSW Leader Mark Latham has raised questions about the NSW Premier’s role in approving Daryl Maguire’s travel. Picture: Hollie Adams

ICAC has heard that on Maguire's first trip, the Chinese association paid all his airfares, hotel costs and also gave him a white sealed envelope with $3500 in cash at Sydney Airport for expenses.

Mr Latham said he thought it was "inconceivable" that Ms Berejiklian, in a relationship with Maguire at the time, did not know of her lover's overseas trips.

"As NSW Premier, Berejiklian had three clear obligations in relation to these trips,'' he said.

Mr Latham said he would ask the ICAC to investigate whether Ms Berejiklian knew Maguire had not received her permission to travel, knew the trips were privately sponsored and knew he had not produced a report about the trips.

Originally published as Maguire's overseas trips 'not approved' by Premier