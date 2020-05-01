Mail drug bust lands man in court

A 23-year-old Darwin man has faced Darwin Local Court following a joint police investigation into a nationwide network allegedly using the postal system to traffic narcotics.

Declan Athol Reid, 23, appeared in Darwin Local Cout for the first time on Wednesday to face a string of charges including importing/exporting a marketable quantity of drugs, supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug and dealing in identification information.

Cops were alerted to the fact that drugs were being sent though the postal system when three parcels containing 80g of crystal MDMA were found at a Darwin post office.

The Northern Territory Joint Organised Crime Taskforce, comprised of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, NT Police, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and Department of Home Affairs, began the investigation into the network after detecting a number of drug importations destined for parcel lockers in Darwin.

On April 22 police arrested Reid who allegedly arrived to collect the drugs.

Police also seized 131g of MDMA, prescription medication and six LSD tabs from the man's house during a raid.

Several electronic items were seized and this evidence will be subject to further forensic testing.

AFP Superintendent Matthew Ballard said with the mail system facing unprecedented demand, police were ready to intercept parcels facilitating the illegal drug trade.

"Criminal networks have been looking for ways to circumvent current COVID-19 travel restrictions," he said.

"The AFP will continue to adapt as required to cause maximum damage to the criminal environment and protect the NT community from harm."

Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins of NT Police Drug and Organised Crime Division said COVID-19 travel restrictions have limited the ability of criminal networks to transport drugs into the Northern Territory.

"This has allowed us to focus our police resources where we are most likely to have the greatest impact on disrupting the supply of illicit drugs into our community," Supt Hoskins said.

Reid will return to court on June 24.