Main St roadworks delayed

19th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

COMPLETION of the roadworks along Main St have been pushed back due to the recent wet weather.

Council has confirmed the construction of stage 3B of Main St, Nikenbah, has been pushed back to May.

The works, which extend from 150m north of the intersection of Chapel Rd and Maggs Hill Rd, were scheduled for completion in April.

It's uncertain what date in May Main St will reopen.

These works are being undertaken to the finish off the previous stage of the Main Street upgrade at the bottom of Ghost Hill.

