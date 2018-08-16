Menu
BAYLINKS AHEAD: Win Projects' John Bone at the site of Baylinks Estate. About 15 lots will be developed in stage one of the project, with 350 expected over its 3-5 year lifetime. Blake Antrobus
Major 350 lot development coming to Point Vernon

Blake Antrobus
16th Aug 2018 5:30 PM
STAGE one of Hervey Bay's latest residential estate is taking shape, with about 350 lots expected to be developed over the project's lifetime.

Construction crews have begun their earthworks on the site of Baylinks Estate in Martin St, Point Vernon.

The entire project, which will cover an area from Tooth and Martin Sts to the Hervey Bay golf course, is expected to take between three to five years.

Stage one involves the subdivision of 15 lots along Martin St, expected to be finished by the end of October.

21 lots will then be developed over stage two.

Win Projects' John Bone said the lots occupier a minimum of 600sqm with a 20m frontage.

He said the estate was targeted for buyers like young families and retirees.

"This is the last piece of decent-sized infill area near the beach in Hervey Bay,” Mr Bone said.

"The development scene is very buoyant, our population continues to increase... so you need new suburbs to continue to accommodate that growth,” Mr Bone said.

Last month, new lots at The Springs Hervey Bay, a residential development in Nikenbah, were released.

