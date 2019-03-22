Menu
MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Mar 2019 7:30 PM
A 64-YEAR-OLD woman will face court next month accused of stealing about $350,000 from a Hervey Bay real estate agency.

It is alleged the woman, a Sunshine Acres resident, was an employee of the agency when she misappropriated the money.

The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2018.

Police will allege the woman used her position within the agency to access various accounts and take the money.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 11.

See Saturday's Chronicle for a full report.

