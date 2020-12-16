Major Bay road upgrade on the cards ahead of development

A MAJOR upgrade of one of Hervey Bay's busiest road intersections is on the cards when the $56 million Bunnings development on the corner of McLiver Street and Main Street goes ahead.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Fraser Coast Regional Council considered a report on traffic issues at the intersection and resolved to consider funding a new left turn slip lane into Main Street and a signalised pedestrian crossing as part of the 2021/22 capital works budget.

Councillor David Lee said the intersection of Main Street and McLiver Street near the Pialba Aldi and Stockland Shopping Centre often experienced significant congestion with traffic backing up into the Stockland car park.

"Due to the limited length of road in McLiver Street between the roundabout into Aldi and the traffic lights, congestion can occur which blocks the flow of traffic into Aldi," he said.

"A traffic analysis of the intersection has determined that a left turn slip lane from McLiver Street into Main Street would be the best way to address congestion issues and improve the efficient operations of the traffic signals, provided there is sufficient lane length."

Cr Lee said the Bunnings development application recently approved by Council imposed a number of conditions around roadworks, such as a new right turn lane into McLiver Street, to improve traffic flow at the intersection.

"The Bunnings development has provided an opportunity for Council to work collaboratively to achieve a substantial upgrade to the Main Street and McLiver Street traffic signals," he said.

"Bunnings expect to be operational on the new site by June 2022, which means physical works are likely to start in mid-2021.

"For its part, Council will do some detailed design work in early 2021 with capital works funding towards an intersection upgrade to be considered as part of the 2021/22 budget."

Cr Lee said he would be doing everything that he reasonably could to work with and listen to the legitimate concerns of local residents about the proposed Bunnings development.

The report noted that Council officers will also liaise with Stockland Shopping Centre and Aldi representatives around traffic congestion issues at the intersection prior to any final decisions.