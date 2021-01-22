Major Bruce Highway delays after crash north of Brisbane

The right and middle lanes on the Bruce Highway are blocked at Murrumba Downs. PHOTO: Chopper Dave/Twitter

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Bruce Highway that closed a two lanes of the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at Murrumba Downs at about 7am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a motorcyclist and car travelling southbound on the highway had collided.

The right hand and middle lanes were blocked, with traffic backed up to Burpengary at one stage, but it has since eased significantly.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient has been transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

