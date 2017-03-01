Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

A DEVELOPMENT application to introduce 63 residential lots to Beach Dr in Burrum Heads could be approved on Wednesday by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The application proposes the the conversion to low over a five-stage plan, with an extension to the south of Lakeside Dr and a new road on its east and south-east side planned as part of stage two.

19 lots are slated for development in stage two, with each one varying in area from 800sqm to 2063spm.

Councillors are slated to vote on the development, but the application is subject to a number of conditions that include developers working with council on landscaping and rehabilitation requirements for the site.

While first lodged with council in August 2016, the application was referred to the State Government for the removal of marine plants and for reconfiguring a lot in a wetland protection area.

"DILGP's referral agency response received February 9 authorised the removal and destruction of marine plants as per the Saunders Havill marine plant mapping plan but excluded the removal of any marine plants...into the Environmental buffer area," council documents state.