Pacific Highway work continues
News

Major change to Pacific Highway route

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
FROM Monday, traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of road between Maclean and the Yamba interchange.

There will be two nights of work on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the traffic change which will involve line marking and the installation of traffic barriers and signage.

 

Road change at Maclean
From Wednesday, concrete bridge girders will be lifted over the Pacific Highway at the new Chatsworth Road North overpass, Chatsworth Island. This work will take two nights to complete and will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Motorists can expect multiple short stoppages of up to ten minutes while six girders are installed at the new Chatsworth North overpass. Alternative routes are available via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way for motorists travelling between Grafton and Ballina.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Woombah to lay asphalt at the new southbound off-ramp at the Iluka interchange. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

