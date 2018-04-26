Road closed, one taken to hospital, after crash

MARYBOROUGH-Hervey Bay Rd is closed after a multi-vehicle crash including school-aged children on Thursday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene, which is located outside Hervey Bay Driving Range.

It is understood two cars were involved in the crash which occurred shortly after 8am.

A woman was driving her two school-aged children in a Holden Caprice when they tried to avoid a crash with male P-plater.

The male driver's vehicle ended up in a ditch across the road from the driving range, avoiding a much more serious crash.

He was taken to hospital for observations.

Traffic was being redirected down Scrub Hill Rd, but motorists are advised to consider using Chapel or Booral Roads to get in and out of Hervey Bay until the road reopens.

It is believed the road could reopen by 9.45am.