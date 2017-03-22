Major cost drop for councillor's training courses

THEY were controversial courses in local government that would have cost outrageous sums of money for councillors to undertake.

But councillors will now undertake the courses at a heavily discounted rate, with one of the directors courses set to cost only $24,000 for all 11 of the councillors.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will revive discussions of the course recommendations from last year's Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Report at this week's meeting, after the original motion on March 1 was delayed for further investigation of costs.

Two free training sessions with the DILGP and Local Government Association of Queensland will be voted on as part of the recommendations, with a further vote on a course in government essentials to be provided by the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The course through the AICD is expected to cost $24,000 for all councillors plus accommodation and airfares - a far cry from the previous sum of about $10,000 per councillor.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said they recognised training was important, but needed to come to a compromise about the cost.

"The price was too much...(but) now we can address the training without a significant cost to the community," he said.

"It's important for any organisation to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to fulfil their function."

The original proposal of training courses through the AICD over $90,000 to undertake, which prompted outrage from the community.

Many councillors were hesitant to indicate their support for the proposition, given the cost and the effectiveness of the original course proposed through the company.

The courses with the DILGP and LGAQ will be provided on April 7 and May 30, with the proposal for the AICD course to run on May 15-16.