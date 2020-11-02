Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motorists are facing long delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck and car collided. Picture: Richard Walker
Motorists are facing long delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck and car collided. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Major delays after Bruce Hwy truck crash at Caboolture

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Delays are building near the Bruce Highway at Caboolture after a truck crash on an on ramp.

Emergency services were called to reports a truck and car had collided on the Bruce Highway on ramp off Bribie Island road about 8.30am.

Motorcyclist killed, hour delays after Pacific Mwy pileup

Person feared dead in Bruce Highway truck smash

Two people in a stable condition are being assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police have advised motorists heading south to expect about 20-minute delays.

Originally published as Major delays after Bruce Hwy truck crash near Brisbane

More Stories

bruce highway caboolture traffic delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Not the accidental premier’: M’boro MP praises leader

        Premium Content ’Not the accidental premier’: M’boro MP praises leader

        Politics Saunders says premier has proven herself to be the real deal.

        Splashing the cash to give visitors a royal-worthy flush

        Premium Content Splashing the cash to give visitors a royal-worthy flush

        News CHEMIST Patrick Costigan is looking forward to being able to direct Maryborough...

        Brisbanites wowed by Maryborough Story Bank

        Premium Content Brisbanites wowed by Maryborough Story Bank

        News IT WAS a tale of two women from Brisbane whose paths crossed in the Maryborough...

        Brolga spreads its wings with raunchy show

        Premium Content Brolga spreads its wings with raunchy show

        News IT WAS close to a pandemic-style full house when the Brolga Theatre opened for...