Major development: QRL to review Ipswich Jets loss to Norths

TURNING FORTUNES: Ipswich Jets halfback Julian Christian gets taken down by the North tacklers in today's 31-14 Intrust Super Cup loss at the North Ipswich Reserve. The result is subject to a QRL review on Monday. Rob Williams

OUT of every defeat comes a story of hope and even excitement.

Just look at Ipswich Jets back Richard Pandia who watched his team's 31-14 Intrust Super Cup loss to the Norths Devils.

Although he would rather be out there playing, Pandia had a huge smile on his face thinking about what was next for the Jets.

Pandia was having a week off after being concussed for the first time in Ipswich's rousing 20-12 victory over Redcliffe in the previous round.

While the Jets only briefly gave themselves a chance of beating Norths today, Pandia was excited about returning home next weekend when the Jets play their annual match in Papua New Guinea.

But in a remarkable twist, the result of today's round six game was tonight in doubt after the Queensland Rugby League confirmed they would on Monday investigate whether Norths had too many players on the field.

"There is a number of options available, but we won't speculate on possible penalties until it's thoroughly reviewed,'' a QRL spokesman said.

Whether that means Norths lose the two points or the Jets get credited with a win depends on Monday's review.

For Pandia though, the main focus was on having a good week at training to prepare for his annual return to the country where he grew up.

"I love going back to see the family,'' he said.



Pandia was born in Madang before moving to Port Moresby aged about eight.

He's been in Australia almost 10 years.

Jets player Richard Pandia loves playing PNG. Rob Williams

The Ipswich Jet made the yearly trek to PNG since joining the Jets in 2015.

"I always look forward to the crowd. It always brings the best out in me,'' the affable footballer said.

Turning 25 after Easter, Pandia was far from concerned about the Jets' performance today where they trailed 18-8 at halftime before Norths got on top.

"I hate watching to be honest,'' Pandia said, reflecting on the match.

"That's allright. We'll just get back into our review and then have a look at where we went wrong, and be right for next week.

"We've just got to fix those little errors.''

Pandia had played in the first five matches this season before being concussed for the first time last weekend.

Although Pandia broke his thumb last season, spending time off the field from a head knock was a new experience.

"It's good that I had a rest so I can get everything together and be good to go out next week,'' he said.

Jets halfback Julian Christian gets grabbed by the Norths tackler in today's game. Rob Williams

Three positives for the Jets amidst a hefty injury toll were the return of Ben Shea in today's game and the debuts of Ray Baira and Shar Walden.

Shea was back after dislocating his finger three weeks ago and needing surgery.

Baira and Walden became the latest Jets after coming on in the second half.

"They had pretty good games. Their defence and their attack skill was pretty good,'' Pandia said.

"So wait to they get a couple more games under their belts and they will be sweet to go.

"We've got a bit of depth in the backs.''

State of play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 6: Norths Devils 31 (Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 2, Gehamat Shibasaski, Calum Gahan, Herbie Farnworth tries; Herbie Farnworth 5 conversions; Jack Ahearn field goal) def Ipswich Jets 14 (Marmin Barba, Denzel Burns tries; Marmin Barba 2 conversions, penalty goal) at North Ipswich Reserve.