Major drainage project to ease flood woes in Howard

Councillors Denis Chapman and James Hansen inspect plans for William St in Howard, where a $1 million drainage project for the CBD will go out to tender in the coming weeks. Cody Fox

A MAJOR project to ease flooding in Howard and improve access to the CBD during storms will soon get underway.

Tenders for the $1 million project are now being called by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with work expected to start in April or May.

New stormwater pipes will be installed in Howard's CBD area along William St between Prosper and Steley Sts and a new outlet will be constructed along Burrum street to the existing Maria Creek park.

Councillor James Hansen said it was an important project for the people of Howard, who often had to endure minor flooding because of rain.

"(This project) will improve drainage capacity and ease minor flooding that can shut the CBD and main access road through the town,” Cr Hansen said.

Howard Drainage - Councillor James Hansen and Councillor Denis Chapman on William St in Howard where the project is set to centre around. Cody Fox

Flooding problems is something Susan Chalker can attest to.

The publican at Howard's Grant Hotel said even flash flooding from a small downpour could lead to water creeping up the pavement to the pub's front steps.

She said it would be preferable to not have any flooding in town at all.

"I'd definitely support a job like this, we're definitely all for it,” Ms Chalker said.

Cr Hansen said the work would also provide opportunities for future connections to tap into the new drainage system.

A public information session to outline the project and its staging will be held once a contractor is appointed.

Councillor Denis Chapman said there would be some traffic interruptions during the work but the council would ensure they would be minimised.

"It's all part of the council's plan to build better communities here on the Fraser Coast,” Cr Chapman said.