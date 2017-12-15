Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major earthworks to start at M'boro Landfill

A new cell will be dug at the Maryborough Landfill.
A new cell will be dug at the Maryborough Landfill. Andrew Backhouse
Blake Antrobus
by

A NEW cell will be dug at the Fraser Coast's major landfill site in the Heritage City.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council awarded Maryborough-based earthmoving business contractor Alan Morrison Excavations the contract for the project.

The work will include the excavation of 37,000m3 of natural clay and the placement of 15,500m2 of clay liner and pipework.

"With Maryborough Landfill's existing cells, 7A and 7B, having been exceeded, the construction of Cell 8A is a priority as failure to build the new cell will impact Council's ability to provide a waste management service to the Fraser Coast community,” councillor Denis Chapman said.

"Landowners on neighbouring properties are aware of the works and noise monitoring will be undertaken on the boundary.”

Work will begin in early January and finish in April.

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast regional council maryborough landfill

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Cheerful delivery of 100 cakes to top up Christmas hampers

Cheerful delivery of 100 cakes to top up Christmas hampers

Families doing it tough will receive a Christmas hamper thanks to St Vincent de Paul Society Hervey Bay.

YOUR SAY: What age should children own a mobile phone?

Phone call, mobile phone, smartphone, generic

Readers share which age they deem appropriate to own a phone.

Christmas Day weather: Hot, humid and stormy in Queensland

A beautiful clear day at Magnetic Island, Queensland. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

HOT, humid and thunderstorms — welcome to Christmas in Qld.

More misconduct complaints upheld against mayor

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

It brings Cr Loft's total misconduct complaint count to seven.

Local Partners