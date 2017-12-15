Major earthworks to start at M'boro Landfill

A new cell will be dug at the Maryborough Landfill.

A NEW cell will be dug at the Fraser Coast's major landfill site in the Heritage City.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council awarded Maryborough-based earthmoving business contractor Alan Morrison Excavations the contract for the project.

The work will include the excavation of 37,000m3 of natural clay and the placement of 15,500m2 of clay liner and pipework.

"With Maryborough Landfill's existing cells, 7A and 7B, having been exceeded, the construction of Cell 8A is a priority as failure to build the new cell will impact Council's ability to provide a waste management service to the Fraser Coast community,” councillor Denis Chapman said.

"Landowners on neighbouring properties are aware of the works and noise monitoring will be undertaken on the boundary.”

Work will begin in early January and finish in April.