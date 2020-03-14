Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

Maryborough's Street Party comes alive with food and entertainment, rides and activities, businesses opening their door after hours and stallholders displaying their wares.

Maryborough's Street Party comes alive with food and entertainment, rides and activities, businesses opening their door after hours and stallholders displaying their wares. contributed

A MAJOR Fraser Coast event has been called off and organisers of another are exploring ways to keep visitors safe as coronavirus fears grow.

The annual EATster Street Party, set to be held in Maryborough on April 4, has been cancelled due to concerns about the disease.

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of EATster Street - Maryborough Street Party 2020," organiser Kylie Nitz wrote in a post.

"The Maryborough City Progress Association Inc. have taken seriously today's Federal Government announcement advising all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more be cancelled until further notice due to the COVID19 virus and choose to respond responsibly for the safety of our community, which we work so hard to serve.

"In the meantime we will continue to work towards our Poppins Street party set to happen on June 27.

"We know many will be disappointed but trust you understand the decision has been made in the best interests of our community.

"Stay safe and well Fraser Coast."

FraserPop, the annual pop culture festival organised by Maryborough State High School, is also in doubt.

"Organisers of the FraserPop Festival are aware of the statement made this afternoon by Australian government officials advising the cancellation of non-essential events of over 500 attendees," a post on the Facebook page read.

"We have every intention of keeping our visitors safe, and we will provide updates as soon as we are given additional information as to how this will affect your plans for FraserPop 2020.

"We wish you all well and thank you for your continued support of FraserPop Pop Culture Festival."