Major events prove to be a big tourism lifesaver

WELCOME VISITORS: The colourful scene at Torquay Beach as hundreds of families arrived in Hervey Bay for the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships over the weekend.

THE Fraser Coast's accommodation providers have enjoyed a major boost in what is one of the quietest tourism times of the year.

Hervey Bay is in the midst of three major events in three consecutive weeks.

The Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships brought 4000 visitors to the region last week and injected about $2 million into the Fraser Coast economy.

Thousands of young athletes will flock to the Bay for the Queensland School Sport 13-19yrs Triathlon Championships this week.

Then Hervey Bay Hockey Association will host the Queensland Men's Masters Over-60s Hockey titles from March 3 to 5.

Alexander Beachfront Apartments manager David Portch said the Torquay business was fully booked.

"Last weekend was booked out about eight months ago so it might've caused a bit of chaos with other travellers," he said.

"Comparatively, it's been a great period from November to now. Looking at a few of the records from previous years, this year is definitely better than normal."

The "no vacancy" sign was also erected at the Bay Apartments in nearby Scarness, although for manager Derek Foulston the biggest win was in the general attitudes of both local residents and visitors.

The Bay Apartments hosted the team from Currumbin SLSC, and Mr Foulston said he had heard only positive comments.

"The town has been so positive," Mr Foulston said. "There's been a few hiccups in the past, but I only heard good things this week."

Mr Foulston, who is also a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events board member, said the SLSQ Youth Championship experience reflected positively on the entire region.

"It's fantastic to have a weekend with no negativity. All the businesses were open and everyone benefited," he said.

"Until the last few years, February has been a very quiet month. It's renowned for many to be a quiet month but I don't think there's many that didn't benefit.

"Sports tourism is huge for this region. If we keep generating these events - it doesn't matter if it is on water or land - then it will go a long way to keeping the region going forward."