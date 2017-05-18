Why it's going to be the biggest speedway of the year

SPEED: Peter Lack will be one of the V8 Sprintcars to watch on Saturday night.

TWO major speedway events will return to the Heritage City after their multi-year absences.

The V8 Sprintcars will headline the Corbet's Group- sponsored Maryborough Speedway event on Saturday, while the 13th junior sedans' Queensland title will bring more than 40 young drivers from across the state.

Their return, particularly that of the juniors, is a major coup for Maryborough Speedway's Wayne Moller.

"It's good (for the club), we're probably due to run the titles for juniors again," Moller said. "Juniors make up our biggest membership, it's our biggest class."

Bundaberg champion Casey Collins is the clear favourite for the junior Queensland title, though Ardie Jonic and local driver Joel Berkley will push Collins to the brink.

Moller has received 24 nominations for the V8 Sprintcars' first race at Maryborough in three years.

Multiple champion Andrew Scheuerle, Peter Lack (pictured) and Luke Oldfield, who has won 10 A-Main races this season, will all be on show.

Gympie driver Andrew Corbet will carry local hopes in what Moller said was a field to rival any in Brisbane.

"They usually get about 20 or so drivers to club meets in Brisbane so it's a very good field for us," he said.

"They've been trying to get back for a while so it's been a matter of trying to fit them in to our program and them finding space for us."

The stars aligned for the last date in Maryborough Speedway's 2016-17 season, as the sprintcars top a stacked card of high-speed action.

Modlites, Microsprints, Nostalgia Sedans and Bangerz round out the night's program.