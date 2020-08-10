‘Major flooding’: Three towns evacuated

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for NSW after three towns on the south coast were evacuated overnight as heavy rain continues to lash the state.

Flood warnings are in place for towns on the state's south coast today, while metropolitan Sydney, Newcastle and the Blue Mountains are also expected to be slammed by heavy rain and damaging winds.

A trough along the coast combined with multiple low centres will bring increased rainfall and winds to the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra and South Coast areas.

Damaging winds with gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected to develop early Monday morning on the coastal fringes of Sydney and the Hunter region, before extending to the Mid North Coast in the afternoon.

Residents have been forced to evacuate in parts of NSW and hundreds others have called for help as torrential rain and flash flooding battered the state. Picture: SES

Millions across the state were told on Sunday night to brace for severe weather conditions as mudslides filled with bushfire debris and flash flooding was widely reported across affected areas.

Evacuations have been ordered at numerous towns on the south coast including Sussex Inlet, Moruya, Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra.

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to more than 1000 calls for help.

On Sunday, residents in low-lying areas of Sussex Inlet and those within Moruya's CBD area, on the state's far south coast, were being directed to leave by the SES as flooding was expected.

The authority also directed people in parts of Nowra including some areas of Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra to evacuate by 10pm on Sunday.

⚠️FLOOD EVACUATION ORDER - Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra



NSW SES is directing people within Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra in the following location to Evacuate by 10:00pm Sun 9th Aug 2020. Continue reading https://t.co/BCnxAe6tsR#SouthCoastFloods pic.twitter.com/dY4YOVIIuW — NSW SES (@NSWSES) August 9, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology said moderate flooding was occurring along the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara. "Major flooding is expected on Monday," it said.

Major flooding also occurred along the Deua River at Wamban on Sunday afternoon, and river levels at Moruya were expected to peak later that night, near the moderate flood level.

Weather & #flood situation continues to develop & evolve tonight. Flood #Warnings in effect especially in south of #NSW & #ACT. But as the radar shows #rain & #wind are pushing further north. Keep an eye out for new advice and updates https://t.co/Z9HWVSUJGQ@NSWSES @nswpolice pic.twitter.com/zUfbAlU9qn — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) August 9, 2020

Authorities warned of possible moderate flooding at Sussex Inlet on the high tide at midnight Sunday.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Queanbeyan River, downstream of Queanbeyan Queens Bridge and at Oaks Estate, as well as along St Georges Basin.

It's expected that there will also be minor flooding along the Snowy River to McKillops Bridge.

More than 300mm of rain has fallen across the South coast already over the weekend.

⚠️FLOOD EVACUATION ORDER - Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra



NSW SES is directing people within Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra in the following location to Evacuate by 10:00pm Sun 9th Aug 2020. Continue reading https://t.co/BCnxAe6tsR#SouthCoastFloods pic.twitter.com/dY4YOVIIuW — NSW SES (@NSWSES) August 9, 2020

People have been told to brace for damaging winds and surf as well as a warning that the heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in Sydney, Newcastle and the Blue Mountains.

River flooding is tipped to continue throughout the Illawarra.

Those on the central coast could face further coastal erosion, as rough surf is expected to batter the coastline with waves in excess of five metres.

A hazardous surf warning was issued for tomorrow across the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

#EVACUATION ORDERS now issued for parts of sthn #NSW



-Flood Evacuation Order just issued for #Sussex Inlet

-Previous Flood Evacuation "Warning" for #Moruya CBD now upgraded to "Order"@NSWSES has full details at https://t.co/9RCdns6J3z@nswpolice pic.twitter.com/mwuaa9Hpve — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) August 9, 2020

On the south coast residents spent their Sunday dodging flooded roads and preparing their house for the wild weather.

One evacuated Moruya resident told Channel 9 he was afraid of the impact flooding would have on the community, which is still recovering from bushfires earlier this year.

"I'm actually concerned for a lot of the people that have been through the fires, the COVID," he said.

"They're actually living in tents, they're actually living in caravans right now and a lot of our low-lying areas around town. It's going to be pretty hard."

Roads and even a bridge already submerged around Wamban, near Moruya 📸: Luana Bush pic.twitter.com/VLRxpI8K36 — Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) August 9, 2020

On Sunday the SES were forced to issue a warning to residents in Queanbeyan that the rising river was not a "tourist attraction".

Despite extreme weather warnings residents had flocked to see the rising water, with police forced to get involved.

"We are very disappointed to see the amount of people at the waters edge and even on occasion in the water, sometimes in the company of children. This is irresponsible and needs to stop please," the SES said in a statement shared to Facebook.

They warned that while the water "may look calm on the surface" that "large debris and other items" lurked below which "pose serious risk of injury".

"We implore the community to please maintain their distance and let us do what we need to do to keep you safe. You can still see the river from many safer vantage points then right next to it," they said.

"We have engaged the help of the Monaro Police District to ensure people are staying back."

Originally published as 'Major flooding': Three towns evacuated