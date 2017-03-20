Major Fraser Coast road closed due to flood

UPDATE 5.10PM: TWO more sections of Booral Rd have been flagged as closed by emergency services.

RACQ has released warnings about two further sections of the busy Fraser Coast road, this time further towards Sunshine Acres.

EARLIER: A SECTION of a heavily-used Fraser Coast road is completely submerged after heavy rain.

Police have closed Booral Rd between Main St and the roundabout at Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd due to rising floodwaters.

Traffic is being diverted through Hervey Bay, and motorists are urged to avoid the road.

A section of Main St is understood to have water across the road, but it is not yet closed.