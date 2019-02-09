Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR WORKS: Mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, SGQ owner Bob Goodwin and Cr Denis Chapman at the top of the huge retaining wall built for the Madsen Rd upgrade.
MAJOR WORKS: Mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, SGQ owner Bob Goodwin and Cr Denis Chapman at the top of the huge retaining wall built for the Madsen Rd upgrade. Alistair Brightman
News

Major Fraser Coast thoroughfare to be transformed

Blake Antrobus
by
9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Hervey Bay's southern suburbs will have easier and quicker access to the city as major roadworks along Madsen Rd near completion.

Funded by $1.7 million from the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program, the works involve about 600m of Madsen Rd being widened and re-aligned to improve motorist safety.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the upgraded road would make a "real difference” for traffic flow and creating the east-west link for Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said Madsen Rd was becoming a major artery into Hervey Bay and the works were essential for smoother transport for emergency services.

"The suburbs to the south of the city are starting to grow,” Cr Chapman said.

"Madsen Rd provides an important link to the health and medical precinct, schools and TAFE as well as the Hervey Bay commercial precinct.”

fcroadworks fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: NRL is setting a standard for the rest of society

    premium_icon OUR SAY: NRL is setting a standard for the rest of society

    News The same issues we see in our own community - drug abuse, violence, mistreatment of women - exist in the NRL and every sporting code.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    SPORT: Origin legend weighs in on Barba sacking

    premium_icon SPORT: Origin legend weighs in on Barba sacking

    Rugby League “It sends a message to everyone in the NRL,” he said.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    YOUR SAY: Readers applaud Pialba Youth Precinct plans

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Readers applaud Pialba Youth Precinct plans

    News Steve Mugger McCallum had a few extra suggestions.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Forced to chase $60,000: Subbie's woes after M'boro job

    premium_icon Forced to chase $60,000: Subbie's woes after M'boro job

    News It's one of the many subbie woe stories emerging on the Fraser Coast

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM