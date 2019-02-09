Major Fraser Coast thoroughfare to be transformed

MAJOR WORKS: Mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, SGQ owner Bob Goodwin and Cr Denis Chapman at the top of the huge retaining wall built for the Madsen Rd upgrade.

MAJOR WORKS: Mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, SGQ owner Bob Goodwin and Cr Denis Chapman at the top of the huge retaining wall built for the Madsen Rd upgrade. Alistair Brightman

RESIDENTS in Hervey Bay's southern suburbs will have easier and quicker access to the city as major roadworks along Madsen Rd near completion.

Funded by $1.7 million from the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program, the works involve about 600m of Madsen Rd being widened and re-aligned to improve motorist safety.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the upgraded road would make a "real difference” for traffic flow and creating the east-west link for Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said Madsen Rd was becoming a major artery into Hervey Bay and the works were essential for smoother transport for emergency services.

"The suburbs to the south of the city are starting to grow,” Cr Chapman said.

"Madsen Rd provides an important link to the health and medical precinct, schools and TAFE as well as the Hervey Bay commercial precinct.”