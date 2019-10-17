Major Friends blunders you never noticed

Friends had more bloopers per season than any other show, according to a new study.

It's been 25 years since Friends first hit our TV screens, bringing with it a decade of laughs - and a whole lot of blunders.

A new study has revealed that Friends has more bloopers per season than any other TV show in history, with a whopping average of 149, according to MyLotto24 .

(FYI: Buffy The Vampire Slayer came in second with 90 followed by Red Dwarf with 81).

Here are some of the bizarre editing fails you probably missed on the hit sitcom:

THE ONE WITH THE NECKLACE

In season 2, episode 7n, Rachel finds out that Ross and Julie are getting a cat. As she questions the decision, the camera cuts away briefly - and in the split second between shots, she mysteriously manages to add an accessory.

Bare neck …

THE ONE WITH A DIFFERENT MONICA

In season 8, episode 5, Phoebe and Monica are hanging out in the coffee house. In one shot, it's clearly Courteney Cox sitting there, but in the next frame … it's someone else.

Everything seems to be in order here.

Wait, WHO’S THAT?!

THE ONE WITH THE SHIRT

In season 5, episode 17, Joey is wearing a black top with a zip as he counts the floors of Ross' building to try to find out where the attractive woman lives. When he knocks on what he thinks is her door, his shirt is dark purple - with buttons.

Seconds later, when Ross answers the door? Back to the black zip-up.

This is purple.

And this is definitely black.

THE ONE WITH THE PRESENT

In season 8, episode 2, Monica is in her living room with her wedding presents, including one particularly large one. She unwraps it, revealing a plain brown box. The camera briefly moves to Joey, but when it focuses back on Monica - the present has magically rewrapped itself.

Unwrapped …

… Wrapped.

THE ONE WITH THE EXTRAS

In season 10, episode 20, disaster ensues when Phoebe and Ross realise they've accidentally gone to JFK Airport to stop Rachel from leaving instead of Newark, where she actually is.

Interestingly, though, the passengers milling around both airports appear to be … the same people.

Take note of the woman behind Phoebe.

THE ONE WITH THE POINTED FINGER

In season 5, episode 23, Joey gets angry with Chandler when his buddy doesn't support his goal of making it big as one-half of a "hand twin" duo. He points his left hand at Chandler angrily, but when the camera flicks back to him - it's turned into his right.

Joey used his left hand to illustrate his point.

THE ONE WITH THE RANDOM

In season 9, episode 15, Rachel is clearly wearing a paisley top when she tells Joey that he's landed an audition for a Broadway play - but in the next shot, the actress' stand-in can be seen instead, standing beside Joey in a different shirt.

This is Jennifer Aniston.

Then. voila!

They should have hitched a ride with her, TBH.

… Or was it his right?