Major grant for Hervey Bay school

Year 2 student Oscar Schoff, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, St James Lutheran College chair Mark Foster, Year 10 student Mia Burnie and St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff in the school's library which will receive an upgrade.
Year 2 student Oscar Schoff, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, St James Lutheran College chair Mark Foster, Year 10 student Mia Burnie and St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff in the school's library which will receive an upgrade. Contributed

ST James Lutheran College has received $995,000 through the Capital Grants program for to renovate parts of the school.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the funding would help renovate the existing library, the refurbishment of six junior learning areas and a new student amenities block.

"While buildings alone do not make a school, students and the whole local community will benefit from using these new facilities," Mr Pitt said.

St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff said as the school continues to grow and support the community of Hervey Bay through high quality education, it is thankful for the Federal Governments continued support for Independent schools and their capital building projects.

"This most recent grant of $995,000 will enable our college to provide the students with rich learning environments that allows for innovation, collaboration and flexibility in learning," he said

Topics:  fceducation hervey bay keith pitt st james lutheran college

