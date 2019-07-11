Menu
Police are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy after a motorbike crash this afternoon.
Police are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy after a motorbike crash this afternoon.
Highway blocked, patient 'critical' after motorbike crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Jul 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:26 PM
UPDATE 3pm:

A PATIENT is in a critical condition after a "truck and motorbike" crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were treating one patient for "critical" injuries at the crash scene at Yandina.

There are no reports of other injuries at this stage. 

BREAKING:

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a motorbike and truck crash on the Bruce Hwy after multiple calls flooded emergency crews this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Yandina about 2.29pm to reports of a "truck and motorbike incident".

A spokesperson said paramedics and critical care paramedics were on the way to the scene after "multiple" emergency calls from passers-by.

Queensland Police Service reported a "driver and rider" have been injured.

Police said traffic has stopped 200m south of Ninderry Bridge on the Bruce Hwy and to "avoid the area".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene.

