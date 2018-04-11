Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Tinana Interchange, taken with the Chronicle's new drone.
The Tinana Interchange, taken with the Chronicle's new drone. Matthew McInerney
Council News

Major makeover green light for Bruce Hwy underpass

Blake Antrobus
by
11th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

AN AREA of the Bruce Hwy overpass will get a major upgrade over the next few weeks as 215m of concrete is laid.

The $500,000 project involves reconstructing a section of Eatonvale Rd under the Bruce Hwy overpass in Tinana.

The road will be upgraded over six weeks from April 16.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the project is being funded from the council's capital works budget.

"JAC Civil Pty Ltd has been contracted to complete the works that include earthworks, subsoil drainage, pavement reconstruction, bitumen surfacing, line marking and signage," Cr Chapman said.

"Some traffic delays can be expected during the construction period and wet weather may cause delays in work progress.

"Construction works will be undertaken half road at a time to enable single lane traffic flow under traffic lights.

"As well as for your own safety and that of the workers and members of the public, please pay attention to the traffic control signals and drive to changed conditions."

Related Items

Show More
bruce hwy fccouncil fcroads fraser coast maryborough tinana interchange
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Saunders lashes Prime Minister over Bruce Hwy funding

    Saunders lashes Prime Minister over Bruce Hwy funding

    News MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders says the Commonwealth Government will have "blood on its hands if major upgrades to the Bruce Hwy aren't prioritised

    Young mum accused of role in stealing $30K jewellery

    Young mum accused of role in stealing $30K jewellery

    News The mum of two appeared in court related to break-ins around Tinana.

    Mum fights for upgrade after losing children on highway

    Mum fights for upgrade after losing children on highway

    Politics Nothing can bring back Kerri Walker’s children.

    BREAKING: Man allegedly exposed himself to child in CBD store

    BREAKING: Man allegedly exposed himself to child in CBD...

    Crime A Maryborough man has allegedly exposed himself to a child in public

    • 11th Apr 2018 12:22 PM

    Local Partners