Major makeover green light for Bruce Hwy underpass

The Tinana Interchange, taken with the Chronicle's new drone. Matthew McInerney

AN AREA of the Bruce Hwy overpass will get a major upgrade over the next few weeks as 215m of concrete is laid.

The $500,000 project involves reconstructing a section of Eatonvale Rd under the Bruce Hwy overpass in Tinana.

The road will be upgraded over six weeks from April 16.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the project is being funded from the council's capital works budget.

"JAC Civil Pty Ltd has been contracted to complete the works that include earthworks, subsoil drainage, pavement reconstruction, bitumen surfacing, line marking and signage," Cr Chapman said.

"Some traffic delays can be expected during the construction period and wet weather may cause delays in work progress.

"Construction works will be undertaken half road at a time to enable single lane traffic flow under traffic lights.

"As well as for your own safety and that of the workers and members of the public, please pay attention to the traffic control signals and drive to changed conditions."