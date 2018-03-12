Major makeover on M'boro water mains to start

FOR the first time since the 1930s, Maryborough's ageing water mains are getting a major makeover.

This is after more than $3 million was approved for major infrastructure works across the region at last month's meeting.

Construction is expected to start in the second half of March.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said residents could look forward to brand new water systems once works are completed in about six months.

"The water mains in this area were constructed in the 1930's and are approaching the end of their useful life," Cr Chapman said.

"While we aim to keep disruptions to a minimum there will be some minor disruptions to traffic, parking and footpaths during the works.

"Council's construction managers and the Contractor will keep the businesses informed of any disruptions as the project progresses and will visit each property to discuss any particular needs."

The new pipelines will be placed adjacent to the existing pipes, allowing the water main to remain in operation until the new works are complete.

Construction will start near the end of Alice St and proceed block by block to Sussex St.

New pipes will be laid mainly within the roadway, requiring one half of Bazaar St to be closed to traffic.

The council will also upgrade sewerage pumps in Maryborough and Hervey Bay and install a gravity main at the Nikenbah pump using some of the $3 million in infrastructure funding.

Repump Australia will undertake the works to upgrade six other sewerage pumps across the region.