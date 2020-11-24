Major M’boro street set to get big makeover

The work will be carried out on Adelaide St between Ellena and Alice St.

MARYBOROUGH’S Adelaide St is getting a major makeover.

The replacement of footpaths and underground water mains, full road reconstruction and asphalt surfacing, stormwater upgrades and installation of new street furniture are among the works planned as part of the next stage of the Maryborough CBD revitalisation project.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said work was starting this week on the western side of Adelaide Street and the project was expected to take about six months to complete.

“This $3 million project is funded by the Queensland Government and builds on our work to refurbish the CBD streetscapes,” Cr Sanderson said.

“A CBD is no longer just a place to shop. We are evolving it into a people-friendly space where a variety of events and activities can be held as well as still providing access to businesses.

“The project will help us reactivate the CBD, as well as ensure it remains attractive to businesses to invest.”

Cr Sanderson said the majority of the works would occur at night however some work during the day will be required.

“To allow for a safe working area, traffic flow during daytime works will be one way with car park closures on one side of the road. Pedestrian access will be maintained as much as possible during daytime works but some car parks will be unavailable at different stages,” he said.

“A full road closure with detour will be in place during night works. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The project is one of the first to incorporate guidelines from Council’s Greening the Fraser Coast Project to maintain and enhance our unique natural environment and lifestyle through strategies that increase canopy cover.

“As part of the strategy, we will plant trees in commercial, residential and retail areas,” Cr Paul Truscott said.

“While we will retain some trees and plant new trees in this section of Adelaide Street, the number of car parks will increase by one space to allow for 32 spaces in this section.

“The enhancement of the tree canopy will provide an attractive area to visit but still allow on-street parking.”

The new trees to be planted will include a mix of Brush Box and Expo Golds.

The trees will be planted into Stratavaults, modular units that support the pavement for vehicles while providing large volumes of soil for root growth.

The Adelaide Street works include:

Replacement of existing footpaths with exposed aggregate concrete;

Replacement of existing kerb and channel;

Full pavement reconstruction with bitumen seal and asphalt overlay;

Pedestrian bollards and overhead lighting;

New street furniture – bins, seats, artwork and bollards;

Landscaping Improvements, and;

Upgrading of underground services (water mains).

The Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Project was modelled on feedback and suggestions made by CBD businesses and property owners during consultation for the Imagine This City Project.

Previous stages of revitalisation works have been undertaken in Kent Street (Lennox towards March Street); Adelaide Street (Ellena to Sussex streets); Ellena Street (Lennox to Bazaar streets); Bazaar Street (Ellena to Sussex streets); Lennox Street (Sussex to Ellena streets) and Kent Street (Lennox to Adelaide streets).

The $3 million Adelaide Street revitalisation project is an initiative of the Queensland Government through the Works for Queensland program.

Local company SGQ was awarded the tender to carry out the works.

More information is available on the council’s Engagement Hub website here.