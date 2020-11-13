Major medical study op just what doctor ordered for Coast

RURAL TRAINING: Sarah Quigley Doctor of Medicine student at the UQ Rural Medical School and UQ Rural Clinical School alumni and teacher Dr Marc Burton.

AN Australian-first university and hospital partnership is set to train up to 40 doctors in regional Queensland each year.

Bundaberg and Rockhampton will receive their first student intake in 2022 under the new Regional Medical Pathway - to be announced today between CQUniversity, The University of Queensland, and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services.

While the students won't yet be able to do their medical courses in Hervey Bay or Maryborough, many will do their placements in these hospitals instead of having to go to Brisbane or Townsville.

The hope is that skilled students will not only get to experience regional medicine but also, be encouraged to work here at the end rather than leaving for the city.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the formalisation of the partnership was a significant milestone for regional healthcare delivery.

"Today's announcement is the direct result of four parties coming together to address a critical issue: the future of healthcare in regional Queensland," Professor Klomp said.

"The resulting Regional Medical Pathway will ensure that more doctors are trained regionally, and importantly stay regionally once they enter the profession.

"CQUniversity exists to meet the education, training, and research needs of the communities we serve. At our core is a philosophy of engagement with community and industry, and there are few initiatives that demonstrate this philosophy more overtly, than our ability to support our communities to achieve a step-change in locally based medical training and health service delivery.

"I'm thrilled to partner with UQ, CQHHS (Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service) and WBHHS on this game-changing approach to medical training in regional Queensland."

Students will complete a three-year Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course with CQUniversity, before moving into UQ's four-year MD program.

UQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deborah Terry said the pathway would help address the difficulties in attracting and retaining doctors in regional, remote and rural areas.

"Medical workforce shortages exist in regional areas across Australia and around the globe and I am confident that together we can achieve a positive, sustained improvement in health outcomes in Central Queensland and Wide Bay," Professor Terry said.

"The regional delivery of the UQ MD will build on our current Rural Clinical School footprint in Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, as well as smaller rural hospitals and general practices in the regions.

"We are delighted to be a part of this exciting collaboration to create a comprehensive, integrated premedical and medical education and training pathway."

The Hospital and Health Services will provide student placements, internship opportunities and postgraduate training places within their regional footprints.

This will include major hospitals in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald (CQHHS) and Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough (WBHHS) as well as rural hospitals and multipurpose health services.

The hospitals will also continue to work with the nation's specialist medical Colleges and the Australian Medical Council to extend their accredited specialist medical training pathways and enable them to provide more opportunities for senior doctors of the future.

The four partner organisations have worked together for more than two years to finalise the delivery of the Regional Medical Pathway.

The first intake of students to the CQUniversity Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course will commence in Term 1, 2022, with students progressing to the UQ MD program from 2025.

Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, Debbie Carroll, said the new partnership represented the first opportunity for aspiring Wide Bay and Central Queensland doctors to be trained in their own backyard.

"The pathway will improve accessibility for regionally based students, allowing them to study, train and practice in the regions they are from. For many students, having the support of their family, friends and the community they grew up in will aid their academic and professional success," she said.

"This also helps us to provide greater continuity of care and deliver more high-quality care close to home, which makes a huge difference to our communities."

Applications for entry into the CQUniversity Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course will open in 2021.

For more information about the Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) please visit www.cqu.edu.au/courses/bachelor-of-medical-science-pathway-to-medicine.