Major meth ring bust nets 17

Jessica Grewal
POLICE have smashed a massive meth trafficking network on the Fraser Coast following a 12 month operation.

One alleged ring-leader, Dundowran Beach mother Samuella Togo, 36, is charged with 73 offences including trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs.

She fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was released on bail.

Another 16 people, charged with a total of 171 offences, are expected to front court in the next two weeks.

They include a 36-year-old woman from Aldershot, who is charged with 23 offences including trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

She is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese, Officer-In-Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch, said further charges can be expected.

"This has been a protracted investigation into a syndicate responsible for alleged large-scale distribution of methylamphetamine on the Fraser Coast," Detective Senior Sergeant Briese said.

"The recent arrests will have serious impacts upon the distribution of these illicit drugs in our community."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
